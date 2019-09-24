International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi: Man allegedly shot by two bike-borne miscreants

Two bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday allegedly shot a 45-year-old man, Narendra at Old Palam Road in New Delhi.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:07 IST
Delhi: Man allegedly shot by two bike-borne miscreants

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday allegedly shot a 45-year-old man, Narendra at Old Palam Road in New Delhi. According to the police a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

"Police Control Room (PCR) had informed the Police Station Dwarka, North, about the incident at around 4:30 pm today. Two bike borne-miscreants had shot Narendra at Old Palam Road. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," said a police official. According to the police, two bike-borne assailants kept their motorcycle at some distance and later one of the assailants shot Narendra when he was about to leave in his car. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi meets mother Heeraben at her residence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019