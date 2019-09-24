Accused dies during police chase

A 38-year-old man, wanted in a case of abduction and rape, collapsed and died here when a police team was chasing him on Tuesday, an official said. Locals gheraoed the Shahunagar police station in Dharavi following the incident, pretesting the death of Surendra Parcha, the accused.

Parcha was resident of Matunga Labour Camp, Walmikhi Nagar, Dharavi. Deputy Commissioner of Police Niyati Thaker Dave said Parcha was wanted in a rape case.

His estranged wife had accused him of abducting and raping her. A team of Shahunagar police station got a tip-off on Tuesday that he was in the area. When he saw police, he ran, and as the sleuths chased him, he collapsed and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, Dave said.

"We have transferred the case to the Crime Branch so that this case is treated as a custodial death case and there is a fair probe," Dave added. Over 25 serious cases had been registered against Parcha in different police stations in the city, police sources said.

