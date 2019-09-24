Traffic Police advises people to avoid stretch from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan

People travelling from Dhaula Kaun to AIIMS are likely to face traffic congestion on the route for the next couple of days due to repair work underway on the flyover, the Traffic Police said on Tuesday. It has issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid the stretch and take alternative routes.

According to the traffic advisory, the PWD will carry out the repair work on Hyatt Regency Flyover from September 25 to October 6 on carriage way from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS. As a result, there will be traffic congestion on Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS, it said.

