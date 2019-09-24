J-K Police well equipped to face any challenge: DGP Dilbag Singh

After taking stock of security situation in Kulgam, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is well equipped to face any challenge. "J-K Police is well trained and equipped to face any hostile situation and the force is committed to giving any sacrifice for the security and safety of the people. The elements inimical to peace would be dealt with firmly," Singh said.

The DGP said that continuous initiatives are taken to bring all-round improvement in the functioning of the state police. Underscoring the need for bringing more improvements in the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Singh said, "Since Jammu and Kashmir Police has been recognised as one of the best forces in the country, all the ranks of the force have to continue to work together for the betterment of nation to get more applause from the people."

"Input sharing with other district and agencies would help to curb the activities of anti-national elements. The police stations have to enhance the pace of work and curb the activities of criminals," he said. (ANI)

