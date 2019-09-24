Revival plan of BSNL is in final stage of consideration with Centre: CMD PK Purwar

The revival plan of BSNL is in the final stage of consideration with the central government and a decision regarding this will be made shortly, company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) PK Purwar on Tuesday said. Speaking to ANI, "BSNL revival plan is in the final stage of consideration with the government. We expect that the government will make a decision in a short period of time."

Purwar said that the BSNL will certainly like to leverage our asset for network expansion and growth. "We are working along with the government and seeking necessary approval wherever it is required to take it forward as part of the revival package. There will be much more visibility on how we are utilising the funds and how the technology deployment we are doing." On being asked about non-payment of salaries to BSNL employees, the CMD said, "BSNL is able to generate Rs 1,400 crores on a monthly basis and we are paying our employees from our own resources. There was some delay in the last month. As of today, not a single employee's salary is due."

He added, "BSNL is proposing the VRS package on the lines of the Gujarat model. It is an attractive package to employees and we expect that a large number of employees will opt for VRS package which will be considered as a part of the revival plan." Earlier, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government is exploring all possibilities to bring these PSUs in good health. (ANI)

