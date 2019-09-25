International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

9 Haryana men returning from Army recruitment rally killed in road accident

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 25-09-2019 10:05 IST
9 Haryana men returning from Army recruitment rally killed in road accident

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nine people on way back from a Army recruitment rally were killed when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck in Haryana's Jind, police said on Wednesday. The driver of the auto-rickshaw was also killed in the accident, while another man who was part of the group that took part in the recruitment drive was critically injured, they said.

The accident took place near a village on Jind-Hisar Road late Tuesday evening, police said. Those killed are in the age group of 20-22 years, they said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, said an official of the Jind-Sadar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019