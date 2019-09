Two people were killed and four others injured when two motorcycles collided on the Chandausi-Sambhal road on Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place near Fatehpur village under the Kotwali police station area, killing Munna (28) and Subhash (25) on the spot, police said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added.

