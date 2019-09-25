5 men kill e-rickshaw driver in UP's Shamli

Five men allegedly killed a 45-year-old e-rickshaw driver and stole his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Shripal, they said.

The incident took place on the Budhana-Hurmajpur road in Kandhla area on Tuesday, when the assailants strangled Shripal to death and fled with his e-rickshaw, Station House Officer (SHO) Prabhakar Kentura said. He said a case has been registered against the five men and one of them, identified as Rizwan, has been arrested.

The other four accused are absconding and a search for them is on, the SHO said. Shripal's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

