Man shoots friend dead with father's gun, both arrested

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend during an argument in Maharashtra's Latur district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Prakash Nagar in Latur city on Tuesday night, a local police official said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Mannade. According to preliminary probe, Mannade and his friend Amol alias Ganesh Gaikwad (26) had a heated argument over some trivial issue at a paan shop on Barshi Road.

Others intervened and the issued was sorted out. Some time later Amol's father Annasaheb Gaikwad called both to his residence in Prakash Nagar where they started fighting again, the official said.

Amol allegedly grabbed his father's loaded rifle and shot Mannade in the chest. Mannade died in hospital. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act was registered against Amol and his father Annasaheb Gaikwad and both were arrested, the official said, adding that probe was underway..

