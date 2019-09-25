Telangana: Women granted one-year imprisonment for thrashing child

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Hyderabad sentenced a woman to one-year imprisonment for thrashing her one-year-old child in 2016. The court has convicted Child's mother, maternal grandfather and grand-mother in the case.

While mother Jaya has been convicted to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment, the other two have been awarded a sentence of three months. Jaya, has also been asked to pay a fine of Rs 1150.

Kushaiguda Police Station has also arrested the three accused, Jaya, K Ajay, father of Jaya and K Laxmi, mother of Jaya. The case pertains to December 1, 2016 when a Child Protection Officer had lodged a complaint stating that accused Jaya (20) created nuisance at a road by hitting her one year daughter Krishnaveni in a drunken condition and causing a severe head injury. (ANI)

