No other language as meaningless and unscientific as English: NCBC chairperson

There is no other language as "meaningless" and "unscientific" as English as each of its letters and scripts do not have a solid basis, NCBC Chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni said on Wednesday. "I ​can say that there is no other language as meaningless and unscientific as English. Do you know how English was discovered? People of Solomon attacked England and the latter's language was finished. So, Solomon's language and some language from here and there was combined and English was formed," he said while speaking on the "Importance of Hindi in Nation Building" here.

"English does not have any base. That is why each of its letters and script is unscientific...Tell me one word in it that has a scientific basis," the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson added. Sahni said India is an old nation and it has been a country since the Vedic age.

"I don't want to say but our Constitution makers did not understand our country. Nehru even said that 'India, that is Bharat, is a nation in the making'. But India is an old country, it has been a country since the Vedic age," he said. The NCBC was given constitutional status by Parliament last year after repealing the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.

"There are many who say that Hindi is dangerous for the country. Some are saying that this country will break into pieces (because of Hindi). Then the question is: Will English unite the country?" he asked sarcastically. The NCBC, which previously could only recommend on the issue of inclusion or exclusion of a community in the Central list of OBCs, now has the power of a civil court as it has been given constitutional status on a par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

