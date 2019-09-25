Cut in corporate tax will benefit manufacturing sector in the

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Wednesday said the cut in corporate tax will benefit the manufacturing sector in the north east and lead to growth and employment oppurtunities in the region. Addressing a press conference here, Sonowal said here that the cut in the corporate tax is a 'historic step' and the bold initiative is a step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making the country a five trillion economy.

The north east region with its proximity to south east Asia will particularly benefit from this initiative and will emerge as an investor-friendly region, he said. With the corporate sector looking for investment opportunities in the region, the step will provide "golden oppurtunity" for manufacturing units in the region, he added.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking this bold and strong step which has led to a positive and encouraging atmosphere across the country", Sonowal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)