Kerala: Rains increased by 13% in last 24 hours

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala and has been increased in the past 24 hours by 13 per cent, according to Skymet Weather. "Rains have once again increased over Kerala in the past 24 hours and as on September 24, it has increased by 13 per cent. Almost all the meteorological divisions of Karnataka have received excess rains," the private weather forecast agency tweeted.

It added, "In the past 24 hours in Kerala; Thiruvananthapuram has witnessed 14.3 mm of rains, Alappuzha received 61.6 mm, Kannur-14.3 mm, Kochi-57.8 mm, Kottayam-13.4 mm, Kozhikode-4.6 mm, and Punalur- 24.2 mm." The weather forecast agency has predicted that a Cyclonic Circulation has developed over Southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast and another Cyclonic Circulation is over central Maharashtra and adjoining Karnataka. A Trough is also extending between these two Cyclonic Circulations. Therefore, today and tomorrow, we expect moderate to heavy rains with one or two very heavy spells to occur over many parts of Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. (ANI)

