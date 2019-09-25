Maradu: Police file FIRS against 3 builders

Police on Wednesday registered FIRs against three builders, who constructed apartments at Maradu in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules and which the Supreme Court had recently ordered to be demolished, following complaints by flat owners that they were cheated by them. The Kerala government got cracking and initiated steps to demolish four apartment complexes at nearby Maradu, days after being pulled up the Supreme Court for not complying with its order to raze the buildings, Police froze around 60 bank accounts of the three builders who constructed the apartment complexes violating CRZ rules in Maradu municipal area.

City police commissioner and Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare said the three builders have been charged under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) on the complaints of people living in the apartments. He said around 60 bank accounts of the builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove have been frozen as part of the investigation into the case.

No action has been initiated against another builder Golden Kayaloram as there was no complaint against them, police said. The police action against the builders came in tune with the Kerala governments steps to demolish four apartment complexes built in violation of CRZ norms, days after being pulled up the top court for not complying with its order to raze the buildings.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Wednesday pasted notices on the walls of the apartment complexes informing the residents in the flats that electricity connection will be disconnected on Thursday. Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who was given additional charge as Maradu Municipality secretary to carry out the demolition, said the directions given by the government on Tuesday, including disconnection of power and water supply to the apartments, would be implemented soon.

"We will have to follow it up," Singh told reporters here in response to a query on whether the government's direction in this regard would be implemented. The government had at a review meeting on Tuesday decided to write to the Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala Water Authority to disconnect power and water supply to the apartments with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the residents said they would not leave their flats even if they are denied water and electricity. "Officials are taking steps to throw us out on the streets. We are not the culprits. We will not leave our homes.

We will stay here," a representative of the flat owners said. He said some flat owners are abroad and the struggle against the demolition move would be strengthened once they come back.

The government took the steps to implement the apex court order after it expressed shock over a spate of unauthorised structures coming up at Kochi's Maradu, saying illegal construction in coastal areas of Kerala is a "colossal loss" to the environment. The court asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a survey to gauge the extent of devastation caused to nature and said it would pass a detailed order on September 27 on the issue.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the state government to file a compliance report by September 20, failing which the Chief Secretary will have to be present before it on September 23. The government, in its affidavit, had given details of number of flats and the demography of the area, saying there are 343 flats in the four multi-storeyed apartment buildings covering 68,028.71 square metres.

The top court in July dismissed a plea by the realtors, seeking a review of its May 8 order, which directed removal of the buildings in a month as they were built in a notified CRZ, part of the tidally-influenced water body in Kerala. It had passed the order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said the area was already notified as a CRZ when the buildings were built and construction was prohibited.

Earlier, the court had rejected a plea by the residents of the area against the demolition order and taken strong exception to an order passed by a vacation bench during the summer break of the apex court, which had stayed the demolition of the buildings for six weeks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)