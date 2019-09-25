Kerala govt scraps Grand Kerala Shopping fest

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to wind up the Grand Kerala Shopping Festival, an annual shopping event, after it failed to garner the desired results for the Tourism sector. The event is conducted by the Tourism Department.

The decision to scrap the event was taken after the Tourism director submitted a report stating that it failed to secure the desired results for the state's Tourism sector, sources said. Modelled on the lines of the Dubai shopping festival, the 45-day annual shopping event of Kerala Tourism used to begin on December 1 every year.

In other decisions, the government transferred the Armed Police Battalions ADGP Tomin J Thacahnkary IPS as the ADGP Police Crimes. IPS officer Chaithra Teresa John, who became controversial after conducting a raid in the ruling CPI(M) districtcommittee office at night early this year, has been given additional charge of the post of Commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion.

John is now the Superintendent of Police (Operations), of the Anti-Naxal Terror Squad. She is the first woman to hold the post.

The cabinet has also transferred Kochi Metro MD P M Mohammed Hanish and appointed him as the Labour Secretary. Alkeshkumar Sharma, who has returned to the state from a Central deputation, has been appointed the new MD for Kochi Metro..

