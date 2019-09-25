SHO, middleman arrested for offering bribe to MLA

The SHO of the Begun police station in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and a middleman were arrested for allegedly offering bribe to an MLA, police said on Wednesday. Begun Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri had complained to the anti-corruption bureau that SHO Virendra Singh was trying to bribe him to ensure that he was not transferred elsewhere.

After examining the complaint, the ACB laid a trap. Middleman Himanshu was arrested at the MLA's residence while offering a bribe of Rs 11.18 lakh.

The SHO was arrested in Chittorgarh for sending the bribe amount through hawala, ACB DG Alok Tripathi said.

