Delhi-based YouTuber held by UP STF for cyber fraud

A Delhi-based YouTuber with 30 lakh subscribers on his channel has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police for an alleged cyber fraud, officials said on Wednesday. The accused was held from his residence in Jamia Nagar on Tuesday evening by the STF team from Lucknow, the officials said.

Accused Isa Rahi had created a fake website of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board and using it to draw viewership on his YouTube channel, a senior official said. "An official of the Madrassa Education Board had approached the UP Police in June this year with a complaint about the fake website running in the name of the Madrassa board," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said.

"The matter was taken up by the cyber team of the STF which found that it was being operated by 24-year-old Rahi from Jamia Nagar in Delhi and he was picked up on Tuesday evening," Singh added. During initial probe, Rahi told investigators that he had purchased the domain in 2016 and had been renewing it regularly ever since.

The accused also said that he would copy information and details from the original website and upload it through his website, giving it an authentic look to attract more viewers, according to the officer. Rahi had put up instructions on the website that led users to "subscribe" to his YouTube channel where he posted videos like how to procure Voter ID card, Aadhaar card or driver's licence.

The channel -- Ishan LLB -- had over three million subscribers when last checked by PTI. "Rahi is a native of Bijnor district in UP. He is educated in law and has done a computer course also. His main motivation for doing this was to get more viewers and subscribers on his YouTube videos and channel. He said he has a monthly earning of around Rs 1,50,000 from Google-based advertisement through his videos," Singh said.

A case under IPC sections for fraud and under the Information Technology Act has been registered against Rahi at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow and further probe is underway, the STF said.

