Mangalore: Man beaten for saying 'India a Hindu Rashtra', video viral

A group of people on Wednesday assaulted a man here who allegedly said that 'India was a Hindu Nation and Muslims should not come here.' The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore yesterday afternoon.

The incident of the video has gone viral on social media in which the victim can be heard saying that "India was a Hindu Rashtra where Muslims are not welcome." The police has registered a case against the accused and the investigation into the matter is underway.

"We will investigate. Police has good leads," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner while speaking to media on Thursday. (ANI)

