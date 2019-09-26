International Development News
Mangalore: Man beaten for saying 'India a Hindu Rashtra', video viral

A group of people on Wednesday assaulted a man here who allegedly said that 'India was a Hindu Nation and Muslims should not come here.'

ANI Mangalore (Karnataka)
Updated: 26-09-2019 10:03 IST
A youth assaulted in Mangalore mall [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A group of people on Wednesday assaulted a man here who allegedly said that 'India was a Hindu Nation and Muslims should not come here.' The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore yesterday afternoon.

The incident of the video has gone viral on social media in which the victim can be heard saying that "India was a Hindu Rashtra where Muslims are not welcome." The police has registered a case against the accused and the investigation into the matter is underway.

"We will investigate. Police has good leads," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner while speaking to media on Thursday. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
