International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 26-09-2019 11:47 IST
Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar. (FiIe photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar. The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019