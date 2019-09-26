HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 1230 hours:

NATION

BOM4 MH-RAIN-2ND LD DEATHS Deluge in Pune after heavy rains; 12 killed, 10,500 rescued

Pune: At least 12 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Thursday.

DEL3 CBI-SEARCHES

CBI searches at ex-Bengaluru top cop residence in phone tapping case New Delhi: CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday.

MDS1 KL-APARTMENTS

Power, water supply lines to Kerala apartments snapped Kochi: Power and water supply lines were disconnected on Thursday at the four apartment complexes in Maradu, which the Supreme Court has ordered to be demolished for violating coastal norms.

LEGAL

LGD4 SC-AYODHYA

Ayodhya case: Muslim parties apologise in SC for questioning 2003 ASI report New Delhi: The Muslim parties on Thursday took a U-turn on questioning the authorship of the 2003 report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and apologised to the Supreme Court for wasting it's time in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

LGD3 DL-HC-VADRA

Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation required: ED to HC New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation was needed as "money chain" was allegedly directly linked to him.

LGD2 HC-BULANDSHAHR

Bulandshahr mob violence: HC grants bail to main accused Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the 2018 Bulandshahr violence case that left a police officer and a civilian dead.

FOREIGN

FGN15 PM-INDIA-2NDLD CARICOM

PM Modi announces USD 14 mn grant, USD 150 mn Line of Credit to Caricom New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a USD 14-million grant for community development projects in a grouping of Caribbean nations and another USD 150 million Line of Credit for solar, renewable energy and climate-change related works as he hosted the first ever India-Caricom leaders' summit here.

FGN21 PM-LD BILATERALS

PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with several leaders New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held key bilateral discussions with several world leaders, including with his counterparts from Armenia and New Zealand, on issues ranging from cooperation in terrorism, defence, support for India's candidature for a permanent UN Security Council seat and cyber security.

FGN11 US-TRUMP-3RDLD KASHMIR

Trump says offered to help India, Pakistan with arbitration, mediation on Kashmir New York: US President Donald Trump said he discussed Kashmir with the top leadership of India and Pakistan during his meetings with them and offered to help with "arbitration or mediation" on the issue to the two nuclear-armed neighbours, who have to "work it out".

BUSINESS

DCM3 BIZ-PMC-INTERVIEW

PMC has enough liquidity, depositors' money fully safe, claims suspended MD Mumbai: In an attempt to allay fears of depositors and customers of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), its suspended managing director Joy Thomas has claimed that the lender holds enough liquidity to meet all liabilities, and every penny of the public is secure.

SPORTS

SPD5 SPO-TNCA-LD ELECTIONS

Former BCCI chief Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath elected TNCA President Chennai: Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)