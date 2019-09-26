Reader held on graft charges

A reader posted at the sub-divisional magistrate office in Rajasthan's Udaipur district was arrested on Thursday while allegedly accepting bribe, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The accused Dharmesh Meghwal had demanded Rs 35,000 bribe from complainant Devi Lal Paliwal in a land mutation case.

When the complainant expressed inability to pay the bribe, the accused demanded Rs 32,000 and took Rs 8,000 on September 22. Paliwal then lodged a complaint against the employee. The complaint was verified when the accused took another amount of Rs 10,000 as bribe on September 25, ACB inspector Hanwant Singh Sodha said.

Meghwal was subsequently arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)