Assault on youth at mall: Three students held

Three students, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the assault on a youth at a mall here, police have said. Manjunath Shenoy, an insurance executive, was on Wednesday allegedly beaten up by a group of college students after he intervened in their discussions on national issues while having tea and told them "India is a Hindu nation," the police said This irked the students which led to a verbal duel between them and the youth was attacked.

Based on Shenoys complaint, a case was registered and the arrests were made within hours of the incident. After the video of the incident went viral, city police commissioner P S Harsha issued a statement requesting people not to circulate the video and sensationalise the issue.

Action would be taken against the person in conflict with the law as per provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, Harsha said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)