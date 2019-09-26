Gandhian values relevant to address contemporary world issues like terrorism, corruption: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said Gandhian values are relevant to address a range of contemporary issues the world is facing today such as terrorism, violence, corruption, discrimination and climate change. The global community will benefit from following the path shown by him, Kovind said as he inaugurated a seminar on 'Spirituality for Human and Social Development' organised by the Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi had understood very well that the emphasis on spiritual values is essential for the establishment of peace and non-violence in the world, the President said. He made it clear that the upliftment of human society is possible only on the foundation of truth, non-violence, peace and harmony, he added.

"These thoughts of Gandhiji are relevant even today, and will remain relevant in future as well. "Gandhian values are relevant to address a range of contemporary issues our world is facing, such as terrorism, violence, corruption, immorality, discrimination based on religion, race, language and climate-change," Kovind said.

The President said the youth comprises 65 per cent of India's population and connecting them to Gandhiji's ideals will help create a better society. He also urged Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti to ensure the maximum participation of youth in their programmes.

"On October 2, we will all celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi whose birthday has been recognised by the UN as the International Day of Non-Violence. "This means that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence is useful for the whole world. At the same time, it is also a testimony of deep respect for Gandhiji globally," Kovind said.

He added that he feels happy to see that people are conscious and active about the relevance of Gandhi's ideals. "I believe that awareness and diligence towards those values will make our country and the world better," the President said.

At the core of all religions lies the spirit of welfare of the entire humanity, he said. "Gandhiji adopted this spiritual form of religion. The same feeling of welfare of the entire humanity is also contained in the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which considers the whole world as one family, which is an integral part of Indian culture," Kovind added.

