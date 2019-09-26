International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

IPS officer held, CBI makes first arrest in Narada sting case

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 26-09-2019 16:31 IST
IPS officer held, CBI makes first arrest in Narada sting case

The CBI on Thursday made the first arrest in the Narada tapes scandal, as it took senior IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody, an agency official said. He was produced before a special CBI court here after a medical check-up, he said.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal. "Earlier, too, we had questioned him (Mirza) on several occasions. Today, we arrested him following another round of questioning. He is one of the key links in Narada tapes scandal," the senior official said.

In the sting operation, the footage of which had surfaced ahead of 2016 West Bengal polls, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and the IPS officer are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019