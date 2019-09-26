Indian Army team returns from Russia after Exercise TSENTR 2019

Contingent of Indian Army's Grenadiers regiment reached Adampur airbase in Jalandhar on Thursday after participating in multilateral Exercise TSENTR 2019. The contingent received appreciation and medals from the Defence Minister and Central Army commander of Russia. They also received medals and certificates from China and Tajikistan for their performance during the exercise.

The exercise concluded in Russia on September 23 and It was conducted by Central Military Commission of Russia where nine nations participated. The opening ceremony of the exercise took place on Sunday at the DONGUZ Ranges near Orenburg in Russia's Central Military District.

India also took part in the exercise along with armies from Pakistan and China among others. The exercise is aimed at evolving drills of the participating armies and practicing them in the fight against the scourge of international terrorism thereby ensuring military security in the strategic Central Asian region.

The 2019 edition of the exercise comprised of two modules. The first module will include counter-terror operations, repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures, while the second focused on offensive operations. (ANI)

