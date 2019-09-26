Three, including minor, held for murder

The city police have arrested two men and detained a minor for allegedly killing a man at Dombivali in the district. The accused bore a grudge against the victim, Rakesh Yadav (28), said R M Mungekar, senior inspector at Vishnu Nagar police station.

One of the accused was having an affair with a girl, and they suspected Yadav to have informed the girl's father about the relationship. The girl and her family had moved to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh after the affair came to light.

Around 2.30 am on Wednesday, Ganesh Bhoir (27), Ravi Khillari (26) and the third accused who is 16 years old went to Yadav's house in Dombivali and allegedly stabbed him to death. The accused then spotted the victim's brother, who was on his way home, and told him about what had happened, the inspector said.

All three were apprehended on the same day. The trio have been booked under IPC section 302 (murder), the police officer said..

