Brinda Karat visits law student in jail; accuses UP govt of 'helping rapists'

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government to stop "helping rapists" and said the fight for the jailed law student will be waged at every level. The student, who had accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

A delegation, including Karat and All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) leader Subhashini Ali, met the law student in jail and told the media that she appeared "frightened and terrified". "The accused in this case is a very powerful person and the victim belongs to an ordinary family. She has displayed immense courage by complaining," Karat said.

She said the fight of the law student will be waged at every level and it will be ensured that she gets justice. "The BJP-led state government should stop helping rapists. The intimidation of the family members of the woman should be immediately stopped," Karat said.

She also referred to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao. Attacking the BJP government, she said there is no law and order in the state.

"The victim had given 12-page-long complaint to the Delhi Police against the exploitation by Chinmayanand which was forwarded to the SIT probing the case but the FIR was not filed. "Would you call it justice when the woman is literally dragged from her home while being arrested. This is condemnable," she said.

Karat alleged that the case against the victim was filed under pressure to save Chinmayanand while the one filed by her father was registered under relatively lighter sections. The visiting delegation also submitted a memorandum addressed to the head of the SIT, Naveen Arora, saying important pieces of evidence including the woman's specs fitted with camera, used in making video clips, have gone missing from her hostel room.

This indicates the role of the administration of the woman's college , which is run by the trust headed by Chinmayanand, she alleged. "The SIT is holding the woman responsible for the missing evidence whereas case should have been registered against the college administration," Karat said.

