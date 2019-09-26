Gehlot seeks addl assistance of Rs 966.51 cr from Centre for relief work in flood-affected districts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday sought an additional assistance of Rs 966.51 crore from the Centre to carry out relief works in the flood-affected districts of the state. Gehlot directed officials to prepare estimates of losses that occurred due to rain-related incidents in the monsoon season so that a final memorandum to demand an additional assistance can be sent to the Centre.

He said 59 people had died and several public assets, residential buildings, roads and dams suffered damages due to heavy rains in the monsoon season. Crops were also damaged and livestock animals killed, he added.

Gehlot said compensation needs to be provided to the affected people immediately. The chief minister said a central inter-ministerial team had visited the state to take stock of the situation in the first week of September.

