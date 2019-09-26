Gangster Papla's escape from police custody: Another accused held

Another accused who along with over a dozen men had facilitated notorious gangster Vikram Gurjar alias Papla's escape from police custody in Behror has been arrested, police said on Thursday. So far, 21 people have been arrested in the case, they said.

Somdutt Gurjar, 27, who hails from Haryana, was arrested for facilitating Papla's escape from police custody, Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) Anil Paliwal said. A bounty of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest, he added.

Papla was detained by a police team in Behror in the early hours of September 6. Rs 31.90 lakh was seized from his possession. A few hours after his detention, Papla's accomplices attacked the police station with AK-47 assault rifles and other weapons to free him from the lockup where he was kept.

Following the incident, Behror police station SHO and deputy SP were suspended, services of two head constables were terminated and 69 policemen were sent to police lines.

