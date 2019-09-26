Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of being insensitive towards women

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of being insensitive towards women.

Vadra tweeted a video of a private news portal, in which a girl in UP's Banda could be seen alleging that she was raped by a man in July. In the video, the woman said that when she complained to the police about the rape, she was asked to produce witnesses.

The Congress leader tweeted in Hindi about the incident, saying, "There is a limit to insensitivity. It makes clear that the BJP government is against women. What is the need to ask for two witnesses from a rape victim?" (ANI)

