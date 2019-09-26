Conduct special inspections to check drug menace in Delhi: L-G to police

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked police to conduct special inspections to check drug peddling near schools and colleges. Baijal, in a meeting, reviewed the preparedness of the Delhi Police in dealing with organised crimes in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior officers. According to a statement, Baijal directed the Delhi Police to share inputs regarding international routes for drug supply with the border forces to curb networks involved in drug trafficking.

"Further, it was desired by the L-G that special checks may be made near educational institutions, schools, colleges, etc. to prevent luring of children/adolescents into drugs," it said. The L-G advised Patnaik to institutionalise the mechanism of coordination meetings with neighbouring states/districts, and also explore the possibility of increasing the frequency of such meetings for action against criminals, it added.

