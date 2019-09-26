South Central Railway holds meet with RS, LS members Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI): South Central Railway (SCR)on Thursday held a meeting here with as many as 15 members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Telangana and Karnataka and discussed about the operations of the railways and the development of passenger amenities in all railway stations. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also attended the meeting in which general manager of SCR Gajanan Mallya, principal heads of departments, divisional railway managers of Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions took part, a press release from SCR said.

Mallya informed the Parliamentarians that the SCR zone was expediting the work related to new sanctions, surveys and monitoring the progress of ongoing works. "New line work pertaining to MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) Phase-II, Bhadrachalam- Kovvuru, Krishna-Vikarabad etc have been discussed with the Members of Parliament for improving connectivity in Telangana," it said.

Telangana members demanded additional stoppages for express services, extension of trains, safety work relating to road-overbridges, road-underbridges and passengers amenities at stations, it said. The demands raised by the MPs were under active consideration by the zone and the proposals relating to the demands would be sent to the Railway Board, the release said.

