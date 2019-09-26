Jamia Millia Islamia to go plastic-free from October 2

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will go plastic free from October 2 on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the university said on Thursday. The entire campus, including all hostels, Jamia Community Centre, all canteens, shops and coffee houses, will become plastic-free, with the university deciding to ban all single-use plastic items, it said.

The university has requested everyone to strictly follow the order and violators will be slapped a fine of Rs 500, the institution said. The banned items include plastic bottles having capacity of less than 200 ml, water pouches, cups, glasses and other items, polythene bags and plastic items less than 50 microns (in width) and cutlery, including plates, straws, etc.

Cutlery and other decorative items made from Styrofoam (thermocol) have also been banned. The allowed items include PET/PETE bottles having liquid holding capacity of 200 ml and more, plastic material made up of minimum 20 per cent recyclable plastic and having a thickness of more than 50 microns used for wrapping the material at the manufacturing stage, thermocol used for wrapping the material at manufacturing stage.

Other materials that are allowed are plastic packaging material of more than 50 micron thickness, with minimum two grams weight, used to seal groceries and grain products for wholesale and retail, compostable plastic bags used for plant nurseries, horticulture agriculture and handling of solid waste, etc. Paper-based carton used for packaging, virgin plastic bags used for milk having thickness not less than 50 microns and printed with a buy back price, recyclable multi-layered plastic, plastic items used for domestic purpose, plastic used for packaging of medicines, medical equipment and medical products, thermocol boxes to preserve fish and recyclable plastic stationery products used for office and education are also allowed.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon people to shun single-use plastic items to prevent environment degradation. Jamia Hamdard had become the "first university" in Delhi and neighbouring cities to become a plastic-free campus following a ban on the use of polythene-made cups, glasses and other items.

The institution declared the "entire campus as plastic free" on Tuesday.

