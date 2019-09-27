Parts of UP, Bihar and Gujarat likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. The weather forecast agency also predicted that heavy rains are also likely to fall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan and Goa," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha, as per weather forecasting agency.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast. The organisation had advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Also Read: PKL: Dabang Delhi beat Gujarat Fortunegiants

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)