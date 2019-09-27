Kochi: Administration takes control of St. Mary's Church, Jacobite priests arrested

The local police here on Thursday took over the control of the St Mary's Church and evicted scores of Jacobites, who were protesting outside the worship place in Piravom. A group of Jacobite priests, including priests at St. Mary's Church, were arrested by the police. Supporters of Jacobite faction had assembled at the church yesterday, to prevent Orthodox priests from offering prayers there.

"We have taken the key of the church. We will consult legal experts for further action. Whatever has been done till now is as per the directions of the court," said Ernakulam Collector S Suhas. The Orthodox and Jacobite factions have been caught in a tussle over the possession of the church. Recently the apex court passed an order directing that the place of worship should be given to the Orthodox group.

On Thursday, scores of agitated Jacobite priests and its followers had locked themselves within the premises of the worship place and not allowing the other group to enter. (ANI)

