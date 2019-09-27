Gujarat man held for cheating Thane corporator, three others

A man has been arrested from Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district for allegedly cheating four persons from Thane, including a Shiv Sena corporator, police said on Friday. According to the police, in 2018, the accused, Awadesh Singh, along with two others, had approached the four partners of a construction company in Thane and promised them lucrative contracts.

The three allegedly took Rs 38 lakh from the partners, but never delivered on their promise. The trio then wrote them a cheque for Rs 11 lakh, which was dishonoured, they said. In August 2018, the partners, including Dileep Bartakke, a Sena corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation, registered a cheating complaint with the police.

The police tracked down Singh and nabbed him from his home in Vapi on Wednesday, they said, adding the hunt is on for the two other accused, Sandeep Singh and Vinay Kumar. Incidentally, the trio has also allegedly cheated around 25 people to the tune of over Rs 1.50 crore in a separate case, the police said.

The accused were booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said..

