9 killed in rain-related incidents in UP

Nine people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday, as heavy rains which have been continuing in different parts of the state since the past two days have disrupted normal life. In the wake of the continuing rains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said.

He said the chief minister has asked the officials concerned to visit the areas which have been affected by rains and witnessing flood-like situation. At least nine people were killed following heavy rains since the past two days. They include three deaths in Chandauli, two each in Amethi and Bhadohi and one each in Ayodhya and Varanasi, the official said.

The chief minister has asked the officials to extend the monetary help of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and also arrange treatment for the injured, he said. He also said the waterlogging issue should be addressed immediately, the official said.

