India capable of dealing with any situation: MoS Naik on Pak drones' intrusion

India is capable of dealing with any situation, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik said on Friday over incidents of drones from Pakistan airdropping weapons in Punjab. The Indian Army has emerged stronger after fighting terrorism, he said on the sidelines of India Defence and Security Expo (IDSE) 2019, held at IIT-Delhi.

According to a recent Punjab Police probe, GPS-fitted drones capable of lifting up to 10 kilograms of weight flew in from Pakistan seven to eight times to airdrop several caches of arms, ammunition and fake currency which were seized in Tarn Taran district. It indicated the weapons were to be used for terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police officials said it is the first time that drones have been used to drop weapons in Punjab from across the border. "India is capable of dealing with it and there is no issue of concern," Naik said about the incidents of drones airdropping weapons in Punjab and the country's defence preparedness.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day IDSE, he stressed on coupling the 'Make in India' initiative with 'buy in India' to make the government's flagship programme successful. "I hope the defence industry is able to create holistic capabilities in various identified disciplines to take our nation towards strategic independence," he said.

Naik said the government is looking at the "big picture" of strategic independence and it can be effectively established only if India can reduce its dependence on imports.

