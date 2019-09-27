International Development News
10 killed, several others injured in Bolero-minibus collision in Rajasthan

PTI Jodhpur
Updated: 27-09-2019 14:09 IST
At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said. The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra.

Several others were injured in the accident and they are being shifted to a hospital, he added. Further details are awaited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
