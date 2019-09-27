20-year old man arrested for murdering his colleague

The police have arrested a 20-year old youth who killed his colleague, stole his ATM card and withdraw over Rs 60,000 from his bank account, officials said on Friday. The police arrested the accused Naveen Vaishanav, a native of Sangod area, on Thursday for murdering 32-year old Rajkumar Meghwal alias Raju, a resident of Arneta village in Bundi district.

Two days back, the mutilated body of Raju was recovered from the bushes in Ranpur area under the Anantpura police station. The head of the victim had been crushed with stones, police said. Both Raju and Naveen worked in the same private firm. While withdrawing money, Naveen had once noticed the pin number of Raju's ATM card and had also seen that his bank account had a deposit of around Rs 1.50 lakhs, police said.

Since then, Naveen had been looking for a chance to steal the money. Last week, Naveen managed to take Raju to Ranpur and at an isolated place, he killed him by crushing his head with stones and then mutilating his body. He then threw the body into the nearby bushes, police said. He then took the Raju's ATM card and withdrew Rs. 65,000, they added.

Naveen has confessed to have committed the crime, police said, adding that he will be produced in the court soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)