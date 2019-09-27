3 held in Navi Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 4.25 lakh

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, Navi Mumbai police's Crime Branch raided a slum colony on Wednesday and recovered 70 grams of amphetamine (central nervous system stimulant), 4.5 kilogrammes of cannabis and 1.3 kgs of hemp (a strain of cannabis sativa plant), all valued at Rs 4.25 lakh, Inspector Ravindra Budwant said.

He identified the three arrested persons as Naseem Bano Abdul Gani Shaikh alias Lali (40), autorickshaw driver Ejaz Alam Shaikh (19) and Saif Mehmood Shaikh (19) who is unemployed. A case has been registered at MIDC Turbhe police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added..

