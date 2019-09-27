Goa Cong opposes shifting of Mandovi casinos to Aguada Bay

The Congress on Friday opposedthe BJP-led Goa government's decision to shift six casinosfrom Mandovi river to Aguada Bay in Calangute

The state government had, earlier this week, grantedsix-month extension to these casinos to operate from Mandoviriver, though the port department also began work to locate asuitable place for them in Aguada Bay

Opposing the move, Congress spokesperson AgneloFernandes said these casinos will not be allowed into AguadaBay as it would give rise to problems of prostitution anddrugs in Calangute belt.

