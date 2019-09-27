Woman injured while resisting snatching in west Delhi

A 50-year-old woman was injured while trying to resist a snatching near Madipur metro station in west Delhi on early Friday morning, the police said. The woman was on her way to a nearby temple around 4.30 am when three bike-borne men tried to snatch her bag, they said.

In her complaint to the police, Urmila said the bike-borne men snatched her bag and dragged her along a few metres, but when they saw another motorcycle approaching, they left the bag and escaped. A case has been registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station and the matter is being probed, a senior police official said.

Three teams have been deployed to probe the case and they are looking for CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas to identify the accused, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)