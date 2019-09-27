Three minor boys drown in Bihar

Three minor boys drowned on Friday afternoon while taking bath in a water-filled pit in Bihar's Begusarai district, a police officer said. Their bodies were fished out with the help of local villagers, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Raj (10), Dina Kumar (9) and Aman Pandit (9) all residents of Shahpur village in the district. "The boys -- Aditya Raj (10), Dina Kumar (9) and Aman Pandit (9) -- had gone to take a bath in the pit after school hours," the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent to Begusarai sadar hospital for post-mortem..

