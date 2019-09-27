Over 8,000 students receive internet facility in Srinagar in last 3 weeks

Over 8,000 students in Srinagar have availed of the internet facility in the last three weeks, Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Information said on Friday. The Srinagar administration has made internet facility available at the tourist reception centre (TRC), Srinagar for students to register for different kinds of academic and professional examinations.

The exams for which the aspirants were facilitated and helped with making registrations include GATE, JEE Mains, CSIR NET and NEET. The internet facility was also used by students for submitting admission forms, making applications for scholarships, knowing their results and downloading admit cards at national and international institutions at the local and national level, the directorate said.

It is notable that six terminals with operators have been set at the TRC as part of this facility. The administration has also made the internet facility available at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at Divisional Commissioner Office, Srinagar where e-tendering facilities have been made available to contractors and where some 400 users have availed of it so far in the current month.

The internet facilities are open and available to users from 8 am to 9 pm at TRC Srinagar and from 10 am to 7 pm at NIC at DC Office Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has directed the concerned to ensure full facilitation of requirements of all students and aspirants approaching them for availing of internet facilities.

Srinagar was the first district where internet and phone services were made available to citizens in the wake of Article 370 revocation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)