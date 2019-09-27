Five minor boys drown in Bihar

Five minor boys died in two incidents of drowning in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday afternoon, the police said. In the first incident at Shahpur village under Lakho police outpost, three boys had gone to take a bath in a pit filled with water and drowned there.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Raj (10), Dina Kumar (9) and Aman Pandit (9), Lakho police outpost in- charge Arvind Kumar Suman said. In the other incident which took place at Agapur village under the jurisdiction of Mansurchak police station area, two children drowned while taking a bath in a barren low land filled with rain water.

The two were identified as Ravi Kumar (12) and Dipak Kumar (14), police said. All the five bodies have been fished out and sent for post-mortem examination, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)