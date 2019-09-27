16 killed as bus rams into SUV in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

At least 16 people were killed as a mini bus rammed into an SUV in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Friday, police said. Five persons were also injured in the accident that happened near Agolai on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway. Some of their condition is stated to be critical.

Among the dead were six women and a child, police said. The bus, on its way from Balesar to Jodhpur, veered off its lane near Dhandhania village and hit the SUV, a white Bolero, coming from the opposite direction as the driver lost control due to a tyre burst.

Portions of both the vehicles turned into a heap of metal due to the impact of the crash. Rescuers also had to face a hard time in bringing out those injured as the vehicles stuck onto each other. Local villagers were the first responders to the crash that happened around 1 pm.

All the injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital, but some had to be later moved to the state-run MDM Hospital in Jodhpur city as their condition deteriorated, officials said. All eight passengers in the SUV, killed in the accident, were members of a family based in Balesar. They were returning from Jhanwer in Jodhpur, police said.

The others killed were passengers of the bus, said Devendra Singh, the Station House Officer of Balesar. He said all the victims have been identified.

The state government has announced Rs 1 lakh each for the families of those killed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "Extremely pained by the loss of the lives in a terrible road accident in Balesar on NH 125. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, may god give them strength to bear this terrible loss," said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the local MP, also expressed condolence. He appealed people to follow driving rules and advocated against speeding.

