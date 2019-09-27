5 held for liquor smuggling in Greater Noida

Five people were arrested on Friday in Greater Noida for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor, police said. Around a hundred cartons of liquor were seized after which they were arrested, the police said.

The liquor was being transported in five separate vehicles, including a high-end SUV, when they were intercepted in Jarcha area, a senior official said. The five accused men could not give proper explanation about the liquor and were arrested. Their vehicles have been impounded, the officials said.

The cars were registered in Delhi and Haryana, the police said, adding further probe is underway.

