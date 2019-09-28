International Development News
Congress appoints Rohan Gupta as chairperson of social media department

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 28-09-2019 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta as the chairperson of its social media department, which was earlier headed by Divya Spandana. "Congress president has appointed Rohan Gupta as the new chairperson of the social media department with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

Gupta was earlier a coordinator in the media department of the party. Spandana, a former MP, has been incommunicado for some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

