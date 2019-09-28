International Development News
320 recruits attested into Madras Regiment Centre

PTI Coimbato
Updated: 28-09-2019 17:01 IST
A total of 320 recruits wereon Saturday attested into the Madras Regiment Centre, theoldest Infantry Regiment of Indian Army, at Wellington inNilgiris district

The recruits went through 46 weeks of tough trainingand the attestation saw their dream come true, when they woreolive greens and marched past the prestigious enclosure drillsquare at the historic Shringesh Barrack, an official releasesaid here

Chief Instructor (Army) Defence Service StaffCollege, Major General N S Raja Subramani reviewed theattestation parade, it said.

